SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

