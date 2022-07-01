SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

