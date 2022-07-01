SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,426 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 104,834 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after purchasing an additional 399,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

