SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,963,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

