SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.24

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 1255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 77 to SEK 68 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

