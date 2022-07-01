Stairway Partners LLC Acquires 5,555 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 9.5% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $70,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,142. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

