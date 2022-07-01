Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Tops $0.0392 on Top Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $60.73 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.37 or 0.99966515 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.