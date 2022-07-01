Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $106.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,521. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $210.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

