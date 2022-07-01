Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 4.6%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 15,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,820,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

