Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

