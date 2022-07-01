Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $76.39 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

