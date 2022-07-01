StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $3.54. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 243,539 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of $122.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

