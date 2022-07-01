Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) is Exane Asset Management’s Largest Position

Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,954,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796,587 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 39.3% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $81,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 49,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 187,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,489. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

