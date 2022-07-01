Step Finance Price Tops $0.0518 on Major Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $207,261.97 and $1.47 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 145.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.23 or 0.02298097 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00190860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00081099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015970 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

