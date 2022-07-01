StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 186,911 shares of company stock valued at $73,686. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.