StockNews.com Downgrades News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded News from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
News stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.32. News has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $26.42.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of News by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of News by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About News (Get Rating)
News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.
