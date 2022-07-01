StockNews.com Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.80.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.01%.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,370 shares of company stock worth $625,898. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 198,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 168,823 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,827 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.