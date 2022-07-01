StockNews.com Lowers Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

NYSE MTX opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $81.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

