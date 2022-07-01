StockNews.com Lowers Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
NYSE MTX opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $81.86.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
