StockNews.com Upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

COLM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,541,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,903,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

