StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. acquired 658,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,775,340.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 134,132,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$769,601,236.87. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,033.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$734,067.60. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 941,200 shares of company stock worth $5,422,188.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

