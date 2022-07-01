StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.
CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
