StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $247.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

