StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 814 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52.

