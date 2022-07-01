StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RS Crum Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 190,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,942,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 46,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

