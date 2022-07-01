StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 373,990 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

