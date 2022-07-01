StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 12,821 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.70 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

