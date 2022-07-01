StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after buying an additional 210,988 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.