StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 389 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $213.28 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

