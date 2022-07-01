Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

STRM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.21. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.79. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

