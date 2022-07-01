Successful Portfolios LLC Has $264,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,041. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

