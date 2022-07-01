Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,909,000 after acquiring an additional 628,092 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $566,271,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,636,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,129,000 after buying an additional 561,358 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339,714 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

