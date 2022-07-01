Successful Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.06.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $77.91. 45,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

