Successful Portfolios LLC Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.12. 112,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,164. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

