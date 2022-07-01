Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $185.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

NYSE:SUI traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.67. 431,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,848. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

