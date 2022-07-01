Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $185.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.
SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.
NYSE:SUI traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.67. 431,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,848. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.
In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.
Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
