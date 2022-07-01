Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 241.4% in June

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 241.4% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $11.84 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.
