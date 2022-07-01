Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Update

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SUWN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 6,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,683. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

