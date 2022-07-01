Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Update

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SUWN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 6,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,683. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunwin Stevia International (SUWN)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.