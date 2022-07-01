Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. 75,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 232,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Wann sold 83,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $101,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 122.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 101,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

