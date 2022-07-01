SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.31 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $51.38 million and $23.31 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.