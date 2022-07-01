Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.08.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,679,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,893,890.37. Insiders have bought a total of 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530 in the last 90 days.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

