Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Update

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Surge Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

