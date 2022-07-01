Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Up 5.6%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.55. 16,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 477,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGRY. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.58 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 51,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

