Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SCMWY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.
Swisscom stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12.
Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.