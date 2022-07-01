Symbol (XYM) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Symbol (XYM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $283.09 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

