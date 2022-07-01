Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.52. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 41,608 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Symbolic Logic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOL Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

