Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.52. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 41,608 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Symbolic Logic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.
About Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
