Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €129.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($137.23) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($113.83) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($126.60) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($146.81) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €103.85 ($110.48) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.28. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($78.17).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.