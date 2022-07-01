Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Synaptics comprises about 2.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $24,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $257,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of SYNA opened at $118.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.97 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average is $193.36.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

