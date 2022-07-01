Syntropy Price Reaches $0.0570 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Syntropy has a total market cap of $32.27 million and approximately $308,986.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,718,932 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

