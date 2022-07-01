Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.89%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

