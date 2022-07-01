Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in June

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,000 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 2,508,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

TNEYF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

