Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.81

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $8.38. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 4,763 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

