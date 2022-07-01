TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 3.6% Higher

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.67. 6,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 302,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, HSBC cut their target price on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TDCX by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in TDCX by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TDCX by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TDCX by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

